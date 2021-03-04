Carol Ratliff

Carol Gilley Ratliff, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mrs. Ratliff was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on May 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Dorsey Gilley and Grace Reynolds Gilley.

Mrs. Ratliff graduated from

Villa Rica High

School in 1959. For 52 years she was a hairdresser in the Carroll County area and was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Thelbert Ray Ratliff; stepchildren, Polly Lewis, of Douglasville, Charles Ratliff, of Watkinsville, Georgia, Rhonda Tennpenny, of Lawrenceville, John Ratliff, of Douglasville; grandchildren, Phillip Robertson, Evan Lewis, Macy Tennpenny, Natalie Tennpenny; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and David Cooke, Ruth and Fred Cooke and Virginia McKenzie, all of Carrollton.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Hiram McKenzie and nephews, Joe and Jeffery Cooke.

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Ratliff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Private Family Memorial Service
Thursday, March 18, 2021
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Private Family Memorial Service begins.