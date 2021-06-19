Carol Johnson

Mrs. Carol Sue Jones Johnson, 80, loving mother and friend to many, passed away at her home in Temple, Georgia, surrounded by family.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1940, in Dalton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. E. Guy and the late Mrs. Ora Groves Jones.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Warren, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John Richard Johnson; her sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Bob Howard, of Pocahontas, Arkansas; her daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie and Andrew Jones Jr., of Temple, and Michele and Travis Jackson, of Dunwoody, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Anne Johnson, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; grandchildren, Kyle and Ana Jackson, of Cumming, Georgia, Eric Jackson, of Dunwoody, Georgia, Tyler and Kayla Johnson, of Oxford, Georgia, Matthew and Kimberly Johnson, of Oxford, and Danielle and Duncan Kreps, of Oxford; and four great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Carol will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends.
She was loved by many.
The family will receive friends at Liberty Christian Church, 1689 Liberty Church Road in Temple on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Liberty Christian Church followed by a reception.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
