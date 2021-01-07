Carmen “Connie” Powell Wainwright, 48, of Powder Springs, Georgia, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park in Villa Rica, Georgia.
