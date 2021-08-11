Carl Lambert

Carl Silas Lambert, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1939 in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Thomas Eugene Lambert Sr. and Lilla Smith Lambert.
He was retired from Fulton County Public Works and a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shelvie Williams Lambert, and brothers, Clyde Lambert, and Jerrell Lambert.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Michael Robinson; grandchildren, John and Sarah Robinson, Luke and Christina Robinson, great-grandchildren, Hunter and Lane Robinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Judy Lambert, Eugene and Patsy Lambert, good friend and companion, Jane Thompson; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Damon Smith and the Rev. Keith Horsley officiating. Those serving as pallbearers Richard Walton, Tim Lambert, Tom Lambert, Neil Lambert, Seth Lambert and Chad Lambert. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from noon until the hour of the service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
