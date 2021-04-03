Candace Chrzan

Candace LeShae Chrzan was born on Aug. 26, 2003, and was a lifelong resident of Waco. She passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Candace was a senior at Mt. Zion High School, Class of 2021. She had a love for music and played clarinet in the high school concert and marching bands. Candace also loved to sing and took pride in listening to and appreciating many different genres of music.
In addition to being gifted in the arts, Candace was also athletic and enjoyed her time on the soccer field and learning martial arts.
She loved being around family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Crystal Lynette Davis; father, Daniel Chrzan; sisters, Alexis Chrzan (Clayton Smith), Brittiney Crook, Lizzy Crook, Kensley Davis; brother, Avary Davis; grandparents, Don and Debbie Nunz; grandfather, Bill Corn; great-grandfather, James Gray; great-grandmother, Florene Davis; niece, Raelynn Smith and a number of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Candace is preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Davis and great-grandmother, JoAnn Gray.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Mt, Zion High School Football Field with the Rev. Jeremy Holcombe and the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Michael Cantrell, Cameron Huddleston, Clay Smith, Cody Hull, Andrew Kirkland and Greg Gray.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
