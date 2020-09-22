Calvin Taylor

Calvin E. Taylor, 79, of Whitesburg, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
He was born on April 3, 1941, in Whitesburg, Georgia, son of the late-Willie Lee Taylor and -Mary Lillian Cowart Taylor. He was a member of the first graduating class in 1960 at Central High School and was a member of Whitesburg Christian Church.
He worked and retired from Georgia Power after having served with the company for more than 30 years as a lab supervisor. He had a special love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Calvin is preceded in death by two infant brothers; brothers, Milford Taylor, Willie Taylor, and Ray Taylor; and sisters, Clera Cook, Reba Taylor, and Lilly McGuire. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Huckeba Taylor, of Whitesburg; children, Sonya (Doug) Adams, of Carrollton, Marsha (Randy) Brock, of Roopville, Rhonda (Lane) Mitchell, of Whitesburg, and Trisha (Kevin) Jones, of Whitesburg; grandchildren, Julie Adams Shadinger, Kevin Brock, Karen Brock, Matthew Adams, Amanda Jones, Kayla Brock Eason, Katie Jones, Michael Mitchell, and Taylor Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Taylor Brock and Hazel Eason; sisters, Edna Key, of Carrollton, Jackie Wright, of Whitesburg, Judy Sanders, of Whitesburg, and Bettye Key, of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Ephesus Christian Church with Min. Randy Knight, Min. Barry Shoemake and Min. Mike Mallory officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Jarvis Taylor, Joey Key, Sondrill Cook, Scott Huckeba, Eddie Huckeba, and Freddie Miles.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
