Montgomery
“Caine” Shadinger, 47, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1973, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Brad and Libbye Shadinger.
Caine was a 1992 graduate of Central High School, where he lettered in varsity baseball all four years. He then continued his baseball career in college at Southern Union. Caine was incredibly talented, but not just on the baseball field, he also taught himself to play the guitar, loved to sing, and loved to share his passion of music with others. In 2008, he and a group of his friends started their own band, Silverhorn, and played music all around the Carrollton area.
Those who grew up with Caine knew that he loved to have a good time and entertain those around him. He was famous in our small town for his annual New Year’s Eve party on The Hill in Roopville. Aside from his love for baseball, music, and a good time, between the years of 1999 and 2005, you could find Caine at the corner of Highway 5, behind the counter at Crossroads. When the family sold the store in 2005, Caine spent his time doing jobs of all sorts, but he was most recently employed by Unitemp Refrigeration, Inc., where he worked as a safety specialist.
Caine had the biggest heart; a heart that most would say is larger than life itself. Though everyone who knew Caine, knew him as the best friend, those who loved him the most, he was known as the best son, the best brother, the best life partner, the best uncle, and the best part of our family.
He had the most contagious laugh and smile that would light up any room that he walked in to, but what brought him the most laughter, was his OWN stories. He could take any plain ol’ story and make it the most interesting story you’ve ever heard.
Caine loved his life, and he loved his family even more. He lived every day to its absolute fullest, without a care in the world. And though, we will so badly miss his big, beautiful smile, and his one of a kind laugh, we all take comfort in knowing that Caine professed his faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and this is not a final goodbye, just see you soon, Caine-Ro.
Caine is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh and Beulah Storey, and James and Bobbie Shadinger; his uncle, Bob (Hotdog) McKenzie; aunt, Shea Shadinger Lee; and his best friend, Chuck Chambers.
He is survived by his parents, Brad and Libbye Shadinger, of Roopville; the love of his life, Cassie Clanton, of Bowdon, Georgia; his sister, Cassie Jenkins (Slade), of Roopville; his brother, Case Shadinger (Julie), of Roopville; niece, Carlee Eckert (Shiloh), of Carrollton; nephews, Collin and Caden Jenkins, of Roopville; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Clete Shadinger, Corey McKenzie, Slade Jenkins, Brandon Williams, Seth Land, Preston Cramer, Rhudy Maxwell, Kerry Lepard, and Chance Ward.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Holy Ground Baptist Church with Pastor Kelly Runels and the Rev. Richard Harrison officiating.
The family will receive friends at Holy Ground Baptist Church on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Interment will be in the Roopville City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
