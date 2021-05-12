Burnette Turner

Burnette North Turner, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Roy Alton North and Dura Wood North Spruill.
She worked as a seamstress at Sewell Manufacturing Company for a number of years and was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, gardening and flowers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carlton “Carl” Grady Turner; son, Randy Turner; and brothers, Carl North, Donald North, Herman North, Hershel North, and Rodger North.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Tarpley, of Carrollton, David and Denise Tarpley, of Roopville, Sonja and Tony Pitts, of Carrollton, and Barry and Patsy Turner, of Carrollton; sisters, Bettie Newman, of Carrollton, Elaine and Ken Baker, of Villa Rica, and Patsy and Tony Hall, of Carrollton; brother, Ray and Gelene North, of Roopville; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel
on Wednesday,
May 12, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A funeral service
will be conducted
on Thursday, May
13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Roopville Road Baptist Church
with Dr. Stephen Peeples and Bro. Shane Tarpley officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Joseph Moore, Craig Brannon, Shae Turner, Chris Bailey, Bailey Keaton and Laythen Pitts Bagwell.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
