Buddy Nixon

Buddy Robert Nixon, 57, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1963, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late Buford Lee Nixon and Dolly Beatrice Wadsworth.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Vicky Jones, Karen Nixon, Marion Nixon, and Bonnie Noles; brothers, Ralph Nixon, Christopher Nixon, Joey Nixon, Glenn Nixon, and Steve Nixon; six nephews and one niece.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Jones officiating.
Interment followed in Star of Bethlehem Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers were Sam Jones, David Jones, Kenneth Jones, Michael Jones, Anthony Nixon and Tim Noles.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
