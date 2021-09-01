Charles W. “Bud” Chandler, 90, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home with family by his bedside.
Bud was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Sept. 7, 1930, the son of the late Paul W. Chandler and Irene McCurdy Chandler.
He built a long career with Georgia Power Company and retired after working for 33 years. Bud had a love of the outdoors and his neighbors. To know him was to love him. He spent lots of time working in his garden and he especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Bud was a veteran having served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was Baptist by faith.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Tony Watson, Villa Rica; grandchildren, Anna Perry (Dan), Bremen, Georgia, Drew Pounds (Shannon), Temple, Georgia, Megan Franklin (Josh), Jefferson, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Shelby Smith, Vance Smith, Piper Perry, Harley Quinn Perry, Charlie Kate Franklin, Myles Franklin, and Chandler Pounds.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Pilgrim Chandler; sister, Louise Lewis; and brother, Bradford Bill Chandler.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The graveside service will be at Concord Baptist Church in Temple, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, 1 p.m. with Ikey Watson officiating and eulogists to include, Drew Pounds and Anna Perry. Those serving as pallbearers include Kenny Jennings, Ricky Lewis, Joey Cole, Mac Pilgrim, Dan Perry, Randy Fields, Drew Pounds, David Williams and Josh Franklin. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Calhoun and Steve Amos. The service will be live streamed from the funeral home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation at: www.ctf.org.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.