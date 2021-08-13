Rembert “Buck” Adamson, 83, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10,
2021.
Mr. Adamson
was born on Sept.
25, 1938, in Bowdon
to the late Monroe
and Delvie Smith Adamson.
He was retired from Georgia Power where he worked as a maintenance supervisor and was a life-long member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh Adamson, Wayne Adamson and Jim Adamson; and his sisters, Mirriam Horsley, Odette Adams, Mavis
Crowe and Myrtle Crumbly.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah Marie Adamson; his children, Tony Adamson, Terry Adamson, Lori
“Missy” Summerlin (Steve), and Tim Adamson (Melissa); his grandchildren, Wendy Greenwood, Allison Rickard,
Brian Adamson,
Matt Summerlin, Trevor Adamson, Lindsay Morgan,
Ben Adamson and Megan Adamson;
and 13 great-grand-
children.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Scott Estes will officiate. Pallbearers will be Trevor Adamson, Brian Adamson, Ben Adamson, Matt Summerlin, Daniel Greenwood and Carson Greenwood. Interment will follow the services.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
