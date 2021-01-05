Bryant Day

Dr. Bryant Lee Day, 76, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
Dr. Day was born on July 8, 1944, in Montezuma, Georgia, to Evelyn Bramblett and A. Lee Day. He grew up in Titusville, Florida, and was a proud graduate of the University of Florida where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. Bryant later became a graduate of Emory School of Dentistry and was a member of the university’s Honor Society. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Dr. Day served the Douglasville community as a dentist for many years where he loved his patients and staff. He was a member of the Georgia Dental Association and a member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, proudly supported the Gators, beat everyone in backgammon, and frequented the local Chick-Fil-A.
Bryant was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Beth VanSant Day; and his five children, Bryant Jr., Justin (Kristy), Erin, Bramblett (Brittany), and Matthew (Katie) Day. Bryant is also survived by his three siblings, Vaughn Day (Libby), Lamar Day (Leala), and Mary Simon (Tony). But, his pride and joy were his grandchildren, Josh Fuller, Erica Fuller, Cameron Lilly, Casey Day, Catherine Day, Savanah Day, Colby Day, Elizabeth Day, Bramblett Day Jr., Jacob Day, Grace Day, Lucy Day, Emilia Day and Ian Day.
A celebration of Dr. Day’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from the First Baptist Church in Villa Rica with Dr. Kevin Williams and Pastor Jeff Powell officiating. The family will receive friends in the Villa Room for one hour prior to the service.
In his later years, Bryant dealt with the challenges of Parkinson’s and wanted his body to be donated to medical science and then cremated.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made in his memory to The Parkinson’s Foundation; 200 SE 1St Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; The Brain Support Network. P.O. Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026; First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 Highway 78, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
