Bryan Haney

Bryan Scott Haney, 53, of Bowdon, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021.
He was born on May 20, 1968, son of Linda Easter Haney and the late Elbert V. Haney.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and attended West Georgia College. He worked in construction but most recently had worked at Decostar.
He is preceded in death by his father Elbert V. Haney.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Haney, of Bowdon; sisters, Katrina Haney, of Temple, and Angela Holland, of Waco; and nieces and nephews, Destiny, Lillie, Allison, Heath, Megan and Tyler.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Bowdon City Cemetery with the American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
