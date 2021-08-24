Bryan Haney

Bryan Scott Haney, 53, of Bowdon, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021.

He was born on May 20, 1968, son of Linda Easter Haney and the late Elbert V. Haney.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and attended West Georgia College. He worked in construction but most recently had worked at Decostar.

He is preceded in death by his father Elbert V. Haney.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Haney, of Bowdon; sisters, Katrina Haney, of Temple, and Angela Holland, of Waco; and nieces and nephews, Destiny, Lillie, Allison, Heath, Megan and Tyler.

Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Bowdon City Cemetery with the American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Bryan Haney, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 24
Service
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.