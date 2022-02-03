Bruce Curtis Puryear, 57, of Douglasville, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at New Season Church, 4457 Atlanta Highway in Hiram. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 W. Peachtree St. NE, Ste 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
