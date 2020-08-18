Bruce John Hurkmans, 57, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1962, in Escanaba, Michigan.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christina (Fox) Hurkmans, sons, Johnathan (Amanda) Hurkmans and Jeramiah Hurkmans; and grandson, John-Gabriel Hurkmans, as well as parents, numerous siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
John was a good man who touched more lives than he ever realized.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville on Aug. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.
