Bruce John Hurkmans, 57, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Aug. 10, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville on Aug. 22, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 8:21 am
