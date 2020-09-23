Bruce Banister

Bruce “Grumpy” Banister, 62, of Mt. Zion, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 7, 1957 in Lithia Springs, Georgia, the son of Lois Banister and the late-Clyde Banister.

He graduated from Mt. Zion High School, and attended Devry Institute. He began a career in fire service with the Carroll County Fire Department, later serving as Mt. Zion’s fire chief, before transferring to the Douglas County Fire Department, where he retired as a lieutenant.

After he retired, he volunteered with the Mt. Zion School System, in band, concession stands, and during the COVID-19 pandemic worked with food distribution. He also spent much of his time cutting and baling hay, playing video games with his family, and helping anyone he could. He was Baptist by faith.

Survivors include his mother, Lois Banister of Mt. Zion; sons and daughter-in-law: David Banister of Brooklyn, New York, Jonathan & Natalie Banister of Mt. Zion, and Carter Banister II of Mt. Zion; sister, Phyllis Murray of Mt. Zion; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Debbie Banister of Roopville, Georgia; grandchildren: Daviel Banister, Tuff Banister, Tripp Banister, and Ty Banister; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Mt. Zion Elementary School Gym with Rev. Danny Henson, Rev. Jason Williams, and Dep. Chief Bud Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery with members of fire service serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Lyndle Foster, Matthew Ensley, Adam Ensley, Randall Crumbley, and David McKee.

Pay your respects at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You may also pay your respects at the funeral home on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page of our website.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Sep 24
Viewing
Thursday, September 24, 2020
8:00AM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 23
Visitation
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 24
Funeral
Thursday, September 24, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Mt. Zion Elementary School Gym
260 Eureka Church Road
Carrollton, Georgia 30117
