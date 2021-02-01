Bro. Greg Farlow

Bro. James Gregory “Greg” Farlow, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born Feb. 21, 1949, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of James T. Farlow and the late Vivian Reeves Folds. He was Minister of the Gospel, faithfully serving his Lord for many years. He was a member of Old Pathway Baptist Church. He was the loving father of five daughters.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Lucille “Ma” Reeves; his step-mother, Dolly Farlow and a sister-in-law, Sandra Farlow.
In addition to his father, James T. Farlow, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosemary Back Farlow; daughters and sons-in-law: Samantha “Sammi” McGee of Sarasota, Florida, Amber Pollard of Carrollton, Georgia, Briana and Daniel Marlow of Temple, Georgia, Christi Green of Norcross, Georgia, and Dawn and Shane Adams of Franklin, Georgia; brothers: Gary Farlow of Bowdon, Georgia, Dennis Shelton of Fairburn, Georgia and Joey Farlow of Moreland, Georgia; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Stan Rogers and Bro. Gary Farlow officiating. Music will be rendered by Bro. Kenny Rogers.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jimmy Barnwell, Bro. Jud Hardy, Shane Adams, Bro. Bo Foster, Daniel Marlow, and Bro. Butch Walker.
Interment and committal service will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery with Bro. Joe Darby presiding.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
