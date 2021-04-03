Bridget L. Yearta, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
She was born on March 6, 1949, in Batavia, New York, daughter of the late Louis Charles Seppe Sr., and the late Rebecca Alene Van Zant Seppe.
She loved to clean and made it her profession and was a member of Yellow Dirt Baptist Church.
She loved to cook for her family, enjoyed playing video games with her grandchildren, collecting Christmas Bears, and loved flowers. But most of all she loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Russell Seppe, Frank Seppe, and Louis Seppe Jr.
She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Glady Yearta; her children, Georgia Parker, of Franklin, Thomas Caito, of Franklin, Sheri Powers, of Graham, Alabama, Michelle Cook (Ron), of Newnan, and Paul Caito, of Hogansville; sister, Louise Volpe, of New York; brother, Gregory Seppe, of New York; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Yellow Dirt Baptist Church Cemetery with Bonnie Yearta, Casey Seals, Austin Brown, Ryan Coker, Justice Khan and Thomas Cook serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
