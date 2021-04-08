Briana Naché Redmond-Rasul,
32, of Fairburn,
Georgia, died on
March 28, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Friday, April 9,
2021, at 11 a.m. at
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home
Historic Westend Chapel at 1003
Ralph David
Abernathy Boulevard Southwest in Atlanta, Georgia. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery.
Viewing will be
on Thursday, April
8, 2021, from 2 p.m.
to 6 p.m. at Willie
A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale
Chapel at 6580
Church St. in
Riverdale, Georgia.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 770-836-0044.
