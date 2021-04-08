Briana Naché Redmond-Rasul,

32, of Fairburn,

Georgia, died on

March 28, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Friday, April 9,

2021, at 11 a.m. at

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home

Historic Westend Chapel at 1003

Ralph David

Abernathy Boulevard Southwest in Atlanta, Georgia. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery.

Viewing will be

on Thursday, April

8, 2021, from 2 p.m.

to 6 p.m. at Willie

A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale

Chapel at 6580

Church St. in

Riverdale, Georgia.

Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 770-836-0044.

