Mr. Brian Alan Johns, 58, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
He was born on May 10, 1963, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of the late Banner Mizell Johns and the late Louise Walker Johns. Mr. Johns worked for O’Reilly’s Auto
Parts.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his long-time partner, Marvina Echols, and his brother, Dennis Johns.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Kasmin and Jordan Harness, and Brandi Kerr;
his son and daughter-in-law, Devin and Amber Kerr; his brother, Ernest
Glenn Johns, and
his wife, Tracy Lee Johns; his grandchildren, Kylar Harness, Hayden Medlock, Eli Kerr, Jett Medlock, Axel Gonzalez and Caroline Kerr; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunt Lovey also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Brewer officiating.
Following the funeral service and in accordance with Mr. Johns’ wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
