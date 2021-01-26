Brian “Chad” Lee, 46, of Bremen, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
Chad was born on Oct. 5, 1974, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of David Walter Lee and the late Rita Gale Sanders Ward.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and formerly employed with HPI.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Burl E. Sanders and Era Pearl Sanders; paternal grandfather, Walter Lee.
Survivors include his father, David Walter Lee, (Ethel) of Temple; stepfather, Harlan Ward, of Bremen; paternal grandmother, Lorraine Horton, of Bremen; stepbrothers, Thomas Harlan Ward, of Bremen, and Daniel Allen and April Ward, of Mt. Zion; uncles, Barry and Rosaland Lee, of Humble, Texas, Brian and Angela Lee of Dallas, Georgia; aunts, Carla and Gary Bradley, of Mt. Zion, Donna and Eddie Long, of Bremen; stepaunt, Jan Ward, of Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Hightower Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Corky Addison and the
Rev. Duane McManus officiating. Jay Bryant, Tommy Ward, Gary Bradley, Eddie
Long, Joseph Bradley and Michael Lee
will serve as pallbearers. Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
