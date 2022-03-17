Brent Mundy

Dr. Harcourt

Brent Mundy,

born in 1941, passed away peacefully

at his home in Bradenton, Florida,

on Monday, March

7, 2022.

He leaves behind his wife of 53

years, Margaret

Ann Stapleton.

He is survived by

his children, Christopher (and

wife, Michelle), Matthew, David

and Shannon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was affectionately

known as

DaddyDoc to

his five grandchildren, Harrison, Waide, Merrill, Chase

and Maddi.

Brent was born

and educated in London, Ontario, Canada. He graduated with a doctor of medicine degree in 1965 from the University of

Western Ontario (UWO) where he was an All-Star football player and a championship wrestler. He was recognized as a

UWO Male Athlete

of the Year, earned

a membership in

the Alpha Omega Honor Medical Society, and received the Dr. Claude

Brown Memorial Trophy, awarded to the top male student-athlete making the greatest contribution to Intercollegiate Athletics. While at UWO, he met Margaret and they married at a small, winter wedding in January 1969. In

1996, Brent was inducted into the

“W” Club Hall of Fame.

Following post-graduate

training, Dr. Mundy was certified in urology and internal medicine. He practiced urology for 10 years in Ft. Myers, Florida, until 1983 when he and his family moved to Carrollton, where he provided compassionate

patient care for 26 years.

After retirement,

Dr. Mundy spent several months in Kenya and Lebanon

as a medical missionary. A devout Christian, Brent’s

faith was a constant

in his journey to

give back to those

less fortunate.

In 2020, Brent

and Margaret moved to Florida to be

closer to family.

Brent enjoyed

golfing, playing bridge, music and gardening. He was

an accomplished pianist and loved singing in the community chorus.

Brent lived his

life focused on family and friends, celebrating others’ successes, and minimizing his extensive accomplishments. He was a kind and caring physician and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

A funeral mass

will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic

Church, 210 Old Center Point Road

in Carrollton on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy

to consider donating to their favorite charity in Brent’s name.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

