Dr. Harcourt
Brent Mundy,
born in 1941, passed away peacefully
at his home in Bradenton, Florida,
on Monday, March
7, 2022.
He leaves behind his wife of 53
years, Margaret
Ann Stapleton.
He is survived by
his children, Christopher (and
wife, Michelle), Matthew, David
and Shannon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was affectionately
known as
DaddyDoc to
his five grandchildren, Harrison, Waide, Merrill, Chase
and Maddi.
Brent was born
and educated in London, Ontario, Canada. He graduated with a doctor of medicine degree in 1965 from the University of
Western Ontario (UWO) where he was an All-Star football player and a championship wrestler. He was recognized as a
UWO Male Athlete
of the Year, earned
a membership in
the Alpha Omega Honor Medical Society, and received the Dr. Claude
Brown Memorial Trophy, awarded to the top male student-athlete making the greatest contribution to Intercollegiate Athletics. While at UWO, he met Margaret and they married at a small, winter wedding in January 1969. In
1996, Brent was inducted into the
“W” Club Hall of Fame.
Following post-graduate
training, Dr. Mundy was certified in urology and internal medicine. He practiced urology for 10 years in Ft. Myers, Florida, until 1983 when he and his family moved to Carrollton, where he provided compassionate
patient care for 26 years.
After retirement,
Dr. Mundy spent several months in Kenya and Lebanon
as a medical missionary. A devout Christian, Brent’s
faith was a constant
in his journey to
give back to those
less fortunate.
In 2020, Brent
and Margaret moved to Florida to be
closer to family.
Brent enjoyed
golfing, playing bridge, music and gardening. He was
an accomplished pianist and loved singing in the community chorus.
Brent lived his
life focused on family and friends, celebrating others’ successes, and minimizing his extensive accomplishments. He was a kind and caring physician and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.
A funeral mass
will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic
Church, 210 Old Center Point Road
in Carrollton on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy
to consider donating to their favorite charity in Brent’s name.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
