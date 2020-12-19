Brenda Evans Ward, 79, of Winston, Georgia, died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Cole Springs Cemetery in Winston.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.