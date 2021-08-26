Brenda D. Mason, 66, of Temple, Georgia, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy in Temple, Georgia.

The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Viewing on Friday at the church 3 p.m. until service hour.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.

J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica.

