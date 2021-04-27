Brenda J. Brock Kelley, 79, passed away on April 20, 2021.
She was born in Bremen, Georgia, in 1942, to the late Harold M. and Sarah C. Brock and was one of 12 children born to this family.
She attended Bremen High
School and later pursued further education from Victory Bible
Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1983, and received her Master of Ministry in Christian Counseling from Jacksonville Theological Seminary in 2005.
Mrs. Kelley was
a Christian woman with a strong faith in God. For many years she worked as a school cafeteria manager and as a private caregiver for the elderly.
For most of her
life, her home was
full of children for which she cared. There was always plenty of food and love at Mama Kelley’s table. Her prize-winning jellies were loved by all.
She was an
amazing woman,
wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a faithful partner for 62 years to her husband, Charles, before his passing in November 2020.
She is survived by their children, Charles A. (Angie) Kelley, Scott Kelley, Lee Kelley and Sara Annette (Sam) Moore; grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Kelley, Jamie (John) Doughty, Mackenzie and Austin (Sarah) Moore; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Autumn, Abby, Parker, Adam, Elijah, James and Elaina; sisters, Martha Allgood, Kathryn Brock, Sandra Braswell and Faye Hamilton; and brothers, Nay Brock, Hiram Brock, Gene Brock and David Brock.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sister, Vassie Ann Jackson; and brothers George Brock and Charles Brock.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Graveside services were conducted on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 946 Waddell St. in Bremen with Brother Stewart Strickland and Hospice Chaplain Dale Hollingsworth officiating.
