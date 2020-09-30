Brenda Ann Johnson, 75, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Oaks in Carrollton, Georgia.
Brenda was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on Oct. 27, 1944, the daughter of the late Mary Hatcher Moore. She attended Christ First Church in Villa Rica, Georgia. She is survived by her husband Charles Curtis Johnson III, of 52 years; daughter, Cynthia Johnson Morton, Temple; son, Charles Curtis Johnson IV, Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren; sister, Sharon Viverette, Winston Salem, North Carolina; one niece and four nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Guthrie.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Christ First Church on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Garrison and the Rev. Jimmy Reid officiating. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Following the service and in accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.