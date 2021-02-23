Mrs. Brenda Miles Hilton, 73, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Mrs. Hilton was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 16, 1947, to the late Grady and Deemie Ruth Miles.
She was a retired owner of Logistics Unlimited in Bowdon and was a member of Bowdon First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hilton was also a member of the Bowdon Area Historical Society and the Red Hat Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Hilton; her brothers, Donald Miles and Larry Miles; and her sisters, Mary Brock and Frances Garland.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Debbie Hilton, and Michael and Kathleen Hilton; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Scott Bowen; her grandchildren, Joshua Hilton, Jarret Hilton, Jesse Hilton, Julia Hilton, Lexi Gilbert, Jasmine Hilton, Katie Bowen, Riley Bowen, Jordan Sheret, Lily Hilton, Corey Sheret, and Stephan Sheret; six grandchildren; her siblings, Donna Miles Mullinax, Jimmy Miles, and Alan Miles; and a very special friend, Bob O’Kelley.
Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Hilton will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bowdon First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Randy Simpkins and the Rev. Jerome Whaley will officiate. After the service and in accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated and later interred in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
