Brenda Joyce Hildebrand, 60, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. The chapel service will follow at 1 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences suasch hugging, and hand shaking), masks must be worn and seating will be limited. The service will also be live streamed from the Facebook page of the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.