Braylon Kearney,
10, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 15, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 85 East Highway 5 in Roopville, Georgia.
Viewing will be
on Friday, April 23,
2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
