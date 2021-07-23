Brandon Thomaston

Brandon Mark Thomaston, 22, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Brandon was constantly on

the go. He loved hanging out with

his friends. One of

his favorite activities was riding four wheelers and motorcycles. Brandon attended Central

High School.

Brandon leaves behind to cherish

his memory his parents, Mark McClain and Karen Thomaston McClain of Panama City, Florida; sister, Brittany Gladden of Acworth, Georgia; brothers, Bradley Chase Mills of Panama City,

Florida, Bryan

Mills of Panama

City, Florida, and Blake Mills of Carrollton, Georgia; maternal grandmother, Charlotte Thomaston of Carrollton, Georgia; paternal grandmother, Doris McClain of Thorn Hill, Tennessee; and

his loving fiancée, Kendyl Williams.

Brandon was welcomed into heaven by his grandfathers, Paul Hudson Thomaston and Jesse Richard “Buck” Buchanan; and great-grandparents, Joseph Melvin Yates and Mable Crews Yates.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July

28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends

at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from

5 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from noon

to 1:30 p.m.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jul 28
Visitation
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
12:00PM-1:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jul 28
Funeral
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
