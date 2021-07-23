Brandon Thomaston

Brandon Mark Thomaston, 22, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Brandon was constantly on
the go. He loved hanging out with
his friends. One of
his favorite activities was riding four wheelers and motorcycles. Brandon attended Central
High School.
Brandon leaves behind to cherish
his memory his parents, Mark McClain and Karen Thomaston McClain of Panama City, Florida; sister, Brittany Gladden of Acworth, Georgia; brothers, Bradley Chase Mills of Panama City,
Florida, Bryan
Mills of Panama
City, Florida, and Blake Mills of Carrollton, Georgia; maternal grandmother, Charlotte Thomaston of Carrollton, Georgia; paternal grandmother, Doris McClain of Thorn Hill, Tennessee; and
his loving fiancée, Kendyl Williams.
Brandon was welcomed into heaven by his grandfathers, Paul Hudson Thomaston and Jesse Richard “Buck” Buchanan; and great-grandparents, Joseph Melvin Yates and Mable Crews Yates.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July
28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends
at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from
5 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from noon
to 1:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
