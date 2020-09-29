Bradley “Brad” Carlton Hitchens, 38, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He loved his dog, Arya, kayaking on the river, golfing, playing video games, wrestling, Georgia football, and reading.
Brad leaves behind his parents, Ted and Fran Hitchens; his sister, Currey Hitchens (Lee Feeley); and nephews, Dominic and Augustus Hitchens of Atlanta; his cousins and aunts across the country; and his girlfriend, Stephanie Stanfield, who made his last months on earth his happiest ones. He loved every one of us.
His loved ones will celebrate his life on the Ocoee River when it is safe to gather together. If you can’t make it, please think of Brad when you’re on the river.
