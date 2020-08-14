Booker Brown Jr., age 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd in Carrollton 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
