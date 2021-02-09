Bonnie Wilson

Mrs. Bonnie Powers Wilson, 95, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on her 80th wedding anniversary, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
She was born on Sept, 20, 1925, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mike and Alma Powers.
On Feb. 8, 1941,
she married the love of her life, William Roy Wilson, who passed away January of 1994. She was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where for years she was actively involved in WMU, teaching others
about the word of
God by leading several Sunday
school classes and teaching vacation bible school. For several years she wrote the Shady Grove Baptist Church news article for the Carrollton paper.
Mrs. Wilson was Dr. Jack Crews’ nurse before retiring 30 years ago.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Trecia Wilson Williams,
and her husband, James; brothers
and sister-in-law Harvey and Ilver Powers, Chalmers Powers; sisters and brothers-in-law,
Mary Lou and Roy Grainger, Irene Powers, Letha and Manuel Patterson, Dallas and Arthur Holcomb.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by daughter, Donna Sue Wilson, of Marietta, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Terri
and Bruce Jackson, of Newnan, Georgia, four grandchildren, Rhonda and David Lemon, of North
Port, Florida,
Michele Williams,
of North Port,
Brent and Abby Jackson, of Holly Springs, Georgia, Leigh and Jeff Hammons, of Friendswood, Texas, eight great-grandchildren, James, Haley, Lacey, Landon, Everett, Jackson, Easton and Baby
Boy Hammons,
due June 5; several nieces and nephews who have been there to love her and to help her in any way they could.
Donna Sue and Terri would like to thank all of their cousins for all of
the love and support they have provided to them and to their mother. Donna Sue and Terri would also like to thank the wonderful staff at
The Oaks of Carrollton and Traditions Health Hospice for loving
and taking such
good care of their Mother for the last couple of years of
her life.
Funeral Services will be conducted
on Saturday, Feb.
13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Shady Grove Baptist Church,
1293 Sand Hill
Shady Grove Road
in Carrollton with
the Rev. David
Lemon officiating.
Bonnie will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1293 Sand Hill Shady Grove Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30116, or to the Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, Inc., P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112, or to the LEWY Bodies Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, Georgia 30047.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.