Bonnie Nell Smith, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 112 Mount Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden in Carrollton. Her viewing was on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others the family request that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street, Carrollton, 30117, (770) 832-9059.
