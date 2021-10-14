Mrs. Bonnie Frances Butrum, 77, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1944, in Warner Robins, Georgia, the daughter of the late Levon Francis Mays and Bonnie Catherine Winfrey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fay Lee Campbell; daughter, Shirley Nicole Mays; sister, Juanita Lynn Bright; granddaughter, Frances Nichole Ann Stokes; and stepfather, James Edward King.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tony Wayne Johnson, and Stephanie Pittman, of Brooklet, Georgia, and John Edward Stokes Jr., and Lisa Franks, of Temple; sister Wanda Jean King, of Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Donna King, of Newnan, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Butrum was a retired cashier who had a love for life and loved her family, especially her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Villa Rica chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at the Villa Rica chapel of the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Meadowbrook Memory Garden, 1100 NE Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Vila Rica in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
