Mrs. Bobbye Chatman Smith-Slayton, 85, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
She was born June 5, 1936, in Anniston, Alabama, the daughter of Willie Chatman and Annie Lou Douthit Chatman.
She was a retired educator with the Atlanta Public Schools (Howard, Turner and Frederick Douglas High Schools) as well as the inaugural leader of the Georgia Department of Education’s Teacher Certification program and the Georgia State Director of Vocational Industrial Clubs of America.
She graduated from Morris Brown College where she received a degree in biology in 1958 and Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University) with a Master’s degree in biochemistry in 1963.
She was an active member of The Myra Book Club, The Cinderella’s Social Club, The Kiwanis Club, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollton, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers William ‘Gig’ and Collie ‘Buddy’ Chatman.
She is survived by her husband, William Slayton; daughters, Janis (Ernest) Pressley, of Winchester, California, and Joanna ‘Lisa’ (Shaun) Williams, of Concord, North Carolina; son, Aubrey Smith Sr. (Diane), of Plano, Texas; sisters, Savannah ‘Louise’ Merritts, of Atlanta, Georgia, Flora ‘Hazel’ Chatman, of Anniston, and Gertrude C. Davis, of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Ronald Smith, Aubrey Smith Jr., Gabriel Davis, Erin M. Williams, Erica M. Williams, Elise M. Williams, Kennedy A. Moore and Kendall ‘Aden’ Moore; three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive in Carrollton with the service beginning at 11 a.m. with Minister Dennis O. Mims officiating. Immediately following the service, a processional will travel to Grace Lutheran Church at 101 Somerset Place in Carrollton for the committal.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at theBobbyeSlaytonfamily@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers and food, contributions may be sent to Morris Brown College and/or Clark Atlanta University in her name.
As a family, we request that only fully vaccinated and masked people visit or show up at any in person activities.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
