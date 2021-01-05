Bobby Warren, 80, of Villa Rica, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 6,
2021, at 1 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live online at https://www.facebook.com/jcollinsfuneral
home. Interment will follow the service in Melrose Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing must be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
