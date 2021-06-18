Bobby Shelton Jr.

Bobby Lee Shelton Jr., 58, of Muscadine, Alabama, passed away on May 29, 2021, at home.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patricia Medina Shelton, and his children, Tommy Ward, of Bremen, Georgia, Daniel and April Ward, of Carrollton, Georgia, Todd and Mary Shelton, of Carrollton, Amy Shelton and Tyler Lawler of Bowdon, Susan and Jarrod Kilgore, of Carrollton; brother, James Shelton, of Graham, Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Scott Robinson, of Bowdon; grandchildren, Cody Ward, Kaleb Ward, Matthew Huckeba, Jerry Files, Rocki Files, Michael Files, Jayden Ward, Jaylei Kilgore, Sydney Kilgore, Noah Ward, Bannson Shelton and Victoria Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Shelton, Sr.; mother and stepfather, Anne and Jerry Bentley; and sister, Tammy Tucker.
Per his wishes he was cremated.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Coleman Lake Pavilion in Heflin, Alabama, on June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. Georgia time. Family and Friends invited.
