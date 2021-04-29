Mr. Bobby Sales, 72, of Carrollton, died on April 27, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Pastor Charles West, Eulogist. Viewing will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Interment will be Monday May 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
