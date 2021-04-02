Bobby Wayne Payne, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
According to Mr. Payne’s wishes, he was cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
