Bobby Eugene Lee Jr., 61, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Mr. Lee was born on Nov. 6, 1959, to Bobby Eugene Lee Sr., and Betty Logan Bishop.
He worked at Southwire in Heflin, Alabama, as a lift operator. He was a man of many hobbies, but was especially fond of fishing and race cars.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christie Lee; his children, Tricia Jackson, Sandra Gray, Kayla Lee, Marina Lee Webb, Logan Lee, Brody Lee, Chad Marshall and Ciera Ivey Ellis; his eight grandchildren; and his brother, Mark Lee.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Allen Wilburn will officiate.
In accordance to his wishes, his body was cremated.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
