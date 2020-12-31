Mr. William Bobby Green, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Beverly Green; daughter, Lynda Lee Green of Smyrna; son and daughter-in-law, William B. (LeAnne) Green Jr. of Carrollton; granddaughter, Taylor Lee Green; grandson, Nathan David Mills; sister, Edith Green Yates of Ranburne, Alabama; brother, Walter Herren Green of Ranburne, Alabama; brother-in-law, Jimmy Garrett of Carrollton; sisters-in-law, Joyce Cates Green of Bowdon and Dotti Hughes Green of Carrollton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Junior Green; sister, Betty Green Garrett; son-in-law, James Arington Hendley and brother-in-law, Eugene Yates.
Mr. Green was born in Woodland, Alabama on Jan. 21, 1938, the son of the late Robert N. Green and Inice Herren Green.
Bobby grew up in Bowdon, Georgia, where he was an incredible athlete, lettering in football and basketball at Bowdon High School. He was one of the first in the area to receive a full football scholarship to the University of Georgia, where he played for Coach Wally Butts from 1957-60 and lettered. It was always a privilege for Bobby to be part of a team of brothers that would later be known as Wally’s Boys.
Before entering college, he became a Marine Reservist where he trained at Parris Island. He always said because of this intense training, it made him a better man and athlete. During his time in Athens, he met Beverly Millsap who would later become his wife of 58 years.
After his college days, Bobby was in high demand, spending several years managing prestigious country clubs such as the Atlanta Athletic Club, the Pinnacle Club in Augusta, and Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. After years of club management, Bobby was offered his career job as a traveling salesman at Bowdon Manufacturing by Lamar Plunkett. He was offered the territory in Texas and Louisiana, where he worked selling professional clothing for 30 years. He was one of the top salesman for the company throughout the 70s and 80s. In the 90s, Bob and Bev returned home to Carroll County Georgia to take care of aging parents and to be closer to their children. In 1997, Bobby opened Billy Bob’s Bar B Q with his son, Bill. For the last 23 years, Bobby has been a pillar in the community.
Bobby became a Christian at an early age and he always made sure his family was very active in church; he even became a deacon. He continued and strengthened his faith throughout his whole life which was his number one priority.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples and the Rev. Bryant Turner officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Those attending are required to wear a mask the entire time and enforce social distancing. If you are feeling sick or running a fever, please stay home and watch the service online at roopvilleroad.org/media/live-stream/ or www.facebook.com/roopvilleroad/ Our wishes are to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Pallbearers will be Bob Garrett, Dan Hutcheson, Randy Saxon, Brandon Gibbs, Bill Garrett, Ken Yates, Shannon Maxwell, and Bubba Barker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald McCarley, Linton Jackson, Tommy Upchurch, David Driver, and Sammy Eady.
Interment will be in Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roopville Road Baptist Church, Firehouse Ministry, 835 N. Hwy 27, Roopville, GA 30170.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
