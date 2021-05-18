Mr. Bobby Lewis “Domino” Crews, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Mr. Crews was born on Oct. 10, 1945, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Lewis and Emma Louise Crews.
He worked in the construction industry as a builder and was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Navy Seabees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Crews and Larry Crews.
Survivors include his wife, Lesa Chadwick; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Tom Taylor, and Candace and Chris Alewine; his grandchildren, Avery Rae Hicks and her husband, Christopher, and Crews Allen Taylor; his sisters, Kathy Crews Bowen and Brenda Crews Meigs; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Brother James McClure will officiate and eulogies will be offered by Avery Ray Hicks and Tom Taylor. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
