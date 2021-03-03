Bobby E. Denmon Sr., 88, of Tallapoosa, died on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. Services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Friday, March 5, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Mar 5
Funeral
Friday, March 5, 2021
2:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
