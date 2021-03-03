Bobby E. Denmon Sr., 88, of Tallapoosa, died on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. Services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Share thoughts
and memories in
the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.