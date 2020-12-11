Robert Earl “Bobby” Costley, 55, of Buchanan, Georgia, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. W. Daniels officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is asked to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
