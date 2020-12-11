Robert Earl “Bobby” Costley, 55, of Buchanan, Georgia, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. W. Daniels officiating. 

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is asked to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Costley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 12
Graveside
Saturday, December 12, 2020
12:00PM
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
43 Rockmart Rd.
Bremen, Ga 301107
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.