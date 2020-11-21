Bobby Heflin Camp, of Keller, Texas, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 68.
Bobby was born in Bowdon, Georgia, on Aug. 29, 1952, to the late Blake Herman Camp and Hazel Campbell Camp. His happiest times were spent farming, first in Bowdon and later in Sunset, Texas. His greatest joy was working the land and sharing that joy with his children and grandchildren.
He was also a loved and respected mechanic for American Airlines at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport for 30 years. He loved working on aircraft and using his hands for “good.” He was always optimistic with a welcoming smile.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Pamela Robinson Camp, of Keller; his three children, Bruce Camp, of Addison, Texas, (and Darlena Camp), Brent and Jenn Camp, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Brooks Camp, of Benbrook, Texas; his three grandchildren, Hanna, Bryce, and Brody Camp; and his brothers and sister-in-law, James Camp, of Dadeville, Alabama, and Johnny Camp, and Teri Luhrs, of Macon, Georgia; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Byron Lovvorn, of Graham, Alabama.
Private family services will be held in Texas at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Local assistance is being handled by Rainwater Funeral Home.
