Bobbie Willingham

Mrs. Bobbie Joe Reese Willingham, 85, of Sargent, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Born on March 19, 1936, in Carrollton, she was a daughter of the late Nora Hendrix Gunnells, and the late Leonard Gunnells.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Ceresa Reese; sister, Louise Reese; and brothers, Jr. Gunnell and Tommy Gunnells.

Survivors include her children, Sheila Reese Freeman, Randy Reese and Stanley Reese all of Sargent; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother David Gunnells, of Carrollton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Bobbie Jo Reese Willingham.

