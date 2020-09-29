Mrs. Bobbie Sue “Verner” Roberts, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Tallapoosa, Georgia, on Aug. 9, 1929, to the late Bruce and Louise Helton Verner.
Bobbie was a seamstress with the Arrow Shirt Company where she retired with 30 years of service. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Scott Roberts; daughter, Vicki Codner; Gene Verner, brother; and Ola Lee Blanks, sister.
She is survived by her son, Scott and Connie Roberts, of Buchanan; sister, Patricia and Vance Posey, of Buchanan; and grandchildren, Stacy and James Desprez, Kim and David Bodne, Billy Codner, Gloria Codner, Scott Roberts III and Amanda and Todd Davis; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Services will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Scott Roberts, III, Todd Davis, James Desprez, David Bodne, Ben Bodne, and Bill Hightower will serve as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homestead Hospice at 772 Greison Trail, Suite H, Newnan, Georgia 30263.
