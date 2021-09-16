Bobbie Dean Lee, 75, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Glen Memorial Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
